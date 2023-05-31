Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 68.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in March 2023 down 68.77% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 222.76% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022.
Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.
|Ritesh Properties and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.05
|9.05
|28.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.05
|9.05
|28.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.47
|0.47
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.05
|4.50
|15.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.43
|0.15
|6.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.69
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.21
|1.25
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.08
|1.86
|5.15
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.07
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.79
|1.93
|6.14
|Interest
|0.13
|0.04
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.92
|1.89
|5.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.92
|1.89
|5.82
|Tax
|-1.79
|0.40
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.12
|1.49
|5.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.12
|1.49
|5.79
|Equity Share Capital
|27.42
|27.42
|24.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.05
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.05
|2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.05
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.05
|2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited