    Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 68.77% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in March 2023 down 68.77% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 222.76% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022.

    Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.

    Ritesh Properties and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.059.0528.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.059.0528.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.470.47--
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.054.5015.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.430.156.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.690.70
    Depreciation0.130.130.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.211.251.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.081.865.15
    Other Income0.300.070.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.791.936.14
    Interest0.130.040.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.921.895.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.921.895.82
    Tax-1.790.400.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.121.495.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.121.495.79
    Equity Share Capital27.4227.4224.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.052.41
    Diluted EPS-0.220.052.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.052.41
    Diluted EPS-0.220.052.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm