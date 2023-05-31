Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 68.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in March 2023 down 68.77% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 down 222.76% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.