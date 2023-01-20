RIL Q3 earnings LIVE Updates: Jio's revenue rises 19% YoY; EBITDA margin comes in at 52.2%

January 20, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Reliance Industries, country's largest company by market capitalisation, is set to announce is standalone and consolidated financial results for third quarter of FY2023. Catch all the live updates on RIL Q3 results here.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.