Richirich Inven Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 18.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 221.2% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Richirich Inven EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 3.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.