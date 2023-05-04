English
    Responsive Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.15 crore, down 27% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.15 crore in March 2023 down 27% from Rs. 324.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2023 up 747.2% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.46 crore in March 2023 up 32.88% from Rs. 33.46 crore in March 2022.

    Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Responsive Ind shares closed at 153.55 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.

    Responsive Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.15263.93324.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.15263.93324.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.65132.93154.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.7174.94124.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.78-15.66-26.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.954.844.73
    Depreciation14.6814.6426.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1430.7542.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2421.50-2.17
    Other Income2.533.308.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7824.806.58
    Interest6.156.816.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6218.00-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6218.00-0.39
    Tax0.891.142.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7416.86-3.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7416.86-3.36
    Minority Interest-1.24-0.010.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.4916.86-3.32
    Equity Share Capital26.2526.2526.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves977.41----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.64-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.870.64-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.64-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.870.64-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 03:00 pm