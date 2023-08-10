English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Repro India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore in June 2023 up 8.59% from Rs. 74.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 529.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2023 up 27.28% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022.

    Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Repro India shares closed at 744.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.61% returns over the last 6 months and 68.56% over the last 12 months.

    Repro India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.8084.8574.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.8084.8574.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.3848.0341.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.260.092.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.207.057.20
    Depreciation6.896.096.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0317.7115.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.045.882.50
    Other Income0.080.440.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.126.322.65
    Interest2.612.732.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.513.590.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.513.590.24
    Tax---0.15--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.513.740.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.513.740.24
    Equity Share Capital13.2512.7312.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.940.19
    Diluted EPS1.132.920.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.940.19
    Diluted EPS1.132.920.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Repro India #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!