Remi Process Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.19% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 3.27% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 down 10.92% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Remi Process EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2019.