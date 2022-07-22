English
    Reliance Retail clocks 52% YoY growth in Q1 revenue at Rs 58,569 crore

    Reliance Retail Q1 | Revenue in Q1FY22 was at Rs 38,563 crore. The sequential growth in Retail topline was nearly 1 percent.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 22, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has clocked a massive 52 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 58,569 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, partly due to low base. There was a second Covid wave in first quarter of previous fiscal. The company's revenue in Q1FY22 was at Rs 38,563 crore. The sequential growth in retail topline was nearly 1 percent.

    Reliance Retail’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,061 crore, a YoY jump of 114.2 percent as compared to Rs 962 crore reported a year ago.

    The retail arm posted an operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of Rs 3,897 crore up 180.4 percent YoY with a 350 basis points improvement in margin at 7.6 percent compared to 4.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    “This was led by higher contribution from fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics and growing operating leverage with strong like-for-like growth over last year across consumption basket,” the company said.

    The company said its registered customer base crossed a milestone of 200 million during the quarter and the customer base stood at 208 million at the end of the quarter, up 29 percent YoY.

    Reliance Retail opened 792 stores in the quarter and now has overall 15,866 stores with an area of 45.5 million square feet across the country.

    “The business continues to bolster its supply chain capabilities with addition of 79 warehousing and fulfillment locations measuring 3.3 million sq ft of space added during the quarter,” it said.

    According to the company, even as stores return to normal operations, the digital commerce platforms continue to grow from strength to strength with daily orders up 64 percent YoY.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail #Results
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 07:53 pm
