Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 Result: Profit comes in at Rs 3,528 crore, ARPU at Rs 143.6

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,528 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). Jio Platforms is the digital unit of Reliance Industries.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,501 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

The standalone revenue rose 4 percent to Rs 18,735 crore against Rs 17,994 crore, QoQ.

The standalone earnings, before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 8,989 crore against Rs 8,617, while margin was at 48 percent versus 47.9 percent, QoQ.

Jio posted an average revenue per user (ARPU) during the September quarter at Rs 143.6 per subscriber per month against Rs 138.40 in June quarter.

Total data traffic was at 23.0 billion GB during the quarter, a growth of 50.9 percent.

Its total customer base as of September 30, 2021 was 429.5 million, with net addition of 23.8 million customers.

During 2Q FY22, average data and voice consumption per user per month increased to 17.6 GB and 840 minutes, respectively, with significantly higher customer engagement on the network, the company said in the release.

Jio and Google are working together to make JioPhone Next available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season, it added.

JioFiber

JioFiber, the company said, has over 4 million connected premises with continued improvement in customer connects every month.

Jio's optical-fiber network is now physically present outside 16 million premises, which will help address the strong demand for good quality fixed broadband services.

Jio 5G

Jio 5G field trials have started at various locations with competitive position and capabilities comparable to global Tier1 vendors.

Jio is actively trialling 5G use cases and exploring partnerships with global system integrators and SaaS providers to deliver 5G services.

Jio 5G solutions have achieved single user peak throughput of 1.5 Gbps in field trials.

