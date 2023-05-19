Refnol Resin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore in March 2023 up 13.82% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Refnol Resin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 80.63 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.83% returns over the last 6 months and 98.35% over the last 12 months.