Redington Q1 PAT may dip 35.1% QoQ to Rs. 109.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Redington to report net profit at Rs. 109.7 crore down 35.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 29.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 21 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 194 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 194 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.