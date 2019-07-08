App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redington Q1 PAT may dip 35.1% QoQ to Rs. 109.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 21 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 194 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Redington to report net profit at Rs. 109.7 crore down 35.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 29.1% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 21 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 194 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 194 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
Read More
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Redington #Result Poll #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.