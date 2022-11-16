English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RCI Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, down 16.81% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.81% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.

    RCI Industries shares closed at 6.74 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.68% over the last 12 months.

    RCI Industries & Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.435.6912.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.435.6912.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.864.0011.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.250.9710.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.921.31
    Depreciation1.921.932.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.832.049.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-4.18-22.32
    Other Income0.090.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.38-4.17-22.32
    Interest1.570.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.96-4.18-22.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.96-4.18-22.33
    Tax-0.06-0.040.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.90-4.14-22.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.90-4.14-22.73
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.6815.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-2.64-14.50
    Diluted EPS-1.85-2.64-14.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-2.64-14.50
    Diluted EPS-1.85-2.64-14.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #RCI Industries #RCI Industries & Technologies #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am