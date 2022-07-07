RCI Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, down 54.22% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 63.34% from Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2022 up 65.94% from Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2021.
RCI Industries shares closed at 6.41 on July 06, 2022 (BSE)
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.24
|13.36
|20.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.24
|13.36
|20.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.06
|8.68
|17.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.57
|5.42
|4.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|1.24
|1.26
|Depreciation
|2.87
|2.89
|2.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.42
|7.81
|84.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.34
|-12.68
|-91.72
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.17
|-12.66
|-91.69
|Interest
|0.18
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.36
|-12.67
|-91.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.36
|-12.67
|-91.70
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.21
|-1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.21
|-12.46
|-90.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.21
|-12.46
|-90.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.21
|-12.46
|-90.60
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.19
|-7.95
|-57.79
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|-7.95
|-57.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.19
|-7.95
|-57.79
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|-7.95
|-57.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited