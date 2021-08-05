RBL Bank — why only for risk-takers even after correction

File image: RBL Bank

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

While banking stocks are having a great run on bourses, there appears to be a handful of black sheep, and RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 180, Market Cap: Rs 10,796 crore) is certainly one. After suffering a loss in Q1, weighed down by high provisions due to toxic retail assets primarily created by the pandemic, the bank is now embarking on a reset path. Should investors repose faith in the reset journey? We are not convinced whether RBL Bank is really...