RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 34.7% YoY to Rs. 240 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Private Banks sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 240 crore up 34.7% year-on-year (up 6.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 39.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 698.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 39.3% Y-o-Y (up 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 533.7 crore.

