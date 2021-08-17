Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 54.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 54.71% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 up 0.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 9.21% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2020.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,300.00 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.19% returns over the last 6 months and 44.56% over the last 12 months.