Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2018 up 10.59% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 55.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 129.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,832.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 49.63% returns over the last 6 months and 6.47% over the last 12 months.