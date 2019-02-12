Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2018 up 10.59% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 55.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 129.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.
Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,832.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 49.63% returns over the last 6 months and 6.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.05
|2.61
|2.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.05
|2.61
|2.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|1.68
|1.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.29
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|2.75
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.23
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|1.57
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.28
|-3.31
|-1.27
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.03
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-3.28
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.12
|0.76
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-4.05
|-1.56
|Exceptional Items
|0.67
|24.28
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|20.24
|-1.56
|Tax
|--
|-3.08
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|23.31
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|23.31
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-194.31
|3,428.56
|-216.35
|Diluted EPS
|-194.31
|3,428.56
|-216.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-194.31
|3,428.56
|-216.35
|Diluted EPS
|-194.31
|3,428.56
|-216.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited