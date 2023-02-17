English
    Rane Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore in December 2022 up 28.29% from Rs. 681.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 325.44% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2021.

    Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 28.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.75 in December 2021.

    Rane Holdings shares closed at 977.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.40% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations874.25879.29681.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations874.25879.29681.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials522.14532.36399.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.282.442.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.84-22.45-18.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost137.11131.08122.74
    Depreciation35.6332.9332.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.72173.52137.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.2129.414.51
    Other Income31.654.4921.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8633.9026.29
    Interest13.7210.629.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.1423.2816.68
    Exceptional Items-5.09-1.155.23
    P/L Before Tax55.0522.1321.91
    Tax16.7512.157.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.309.9814.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.309.9814.00
    Minority Interest-10.48-3.22-0.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.1513.34-3.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.9720.109.63
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.6914.086.75
    Diluted EPS28.6914.086.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.696.996.75
    Diluted EPS28.6914.086.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

