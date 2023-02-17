Rane Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore in December 2022 up 28.29% from Rs. 681.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 325.44% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 28.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.75 in December 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 977.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.40% over the last 12 months.