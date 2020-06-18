Rane Brake Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.72 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.72 crore in March 2020 down 14.68% from Rs. 139.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020 down 33.82% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in March 2020 down 15.56% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.80 in March 2019.

Rane Brake shares closed at 476.40 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.15% returns over the last 6 months and -25.07% over the last 12 months.