Ramco Cements Q1 PAT seen up 37% YoY to Rs. 152 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cements to report net profit at Rs. 152 crore up 37% year-on-year (down 29.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,214.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 330.5 crore.

