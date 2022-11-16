Rajesh Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore, up 94.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore in September 2022 up 94.62% from Rs. 41,245.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.96 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 297.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 330.51 crore in September 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.87 in September 2021.