Raj Television Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.
Raj Television shares closed at 44.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.
|Raj Television Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.59
|14.85
|16.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.59
|14.85
|16.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|5.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|4.39
|4.51
|Depreciation
|-0.44
|1.71
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.12
|7.80
|5.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.95
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.98
|-0.79
|Interest
|0.78
|0.82
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.15
|-2.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|0.15
|-2.52
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.04
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.11
|-2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.11
|-2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|25.96
|25.96
|25.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited