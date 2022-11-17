English
    Raj Television Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    Raj Television shares closed at 44.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Television Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5914.8516.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5914.8516.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----5.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.454.394.51
    Depreciation-0.441.711.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.127.805.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.95-0.81
    Other Income0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.98-0.79
    Interest0.780.821.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.300.15-2.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.300.15-2.52
    Tax-0.090.04-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.11-2.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.11-2.47
    Equity Share Capital25.9625.9625.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am