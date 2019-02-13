Raj Television Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.07 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.07 crore in December 2018 up 5.47% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2018 up 2496.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2018 up 92.73% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Raj Television shares closed at 43.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -21.82% over the last 12 months.