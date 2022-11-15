Raghuvir Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 60.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 290.76% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2022 down 147.53% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.
Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 153.30 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.69% over the last 12 months.
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.84
|22.33
|60.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.84
|22.33
|60.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|--
|59.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|21.83
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.65
|-0.18
|-15.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.39
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.95
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|1.01
|9.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-2.67
|3.48
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.59
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-2.08
|4.11
|Interest
|0.67
|0.56
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-2.64
|3.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.20
|-2.64
|3.68
|Tax
|0.88
|0.04
|1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.08
|-2.68
|2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.08
|-2.68
|2.66
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.08
|-2.68
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-0.69
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-0.69
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-0.69
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-0.69
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited