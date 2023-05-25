Radico Khaitan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 831.84 crore, down 74.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.84 crore in March 2023 down 74.2% from Rs. 3,224.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.65 crore in March 2023 down 14.98% from Rs. 50.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2023 down 1.79% from Rs. 81.76 crore in March 2022.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,138.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.31% returns over the last 6 months and 44.38% over the last 12 months.