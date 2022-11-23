English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quest Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 72.17% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 72.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 418.75% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quest Financial shares closed at 0.45 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

    Quest Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.010.010.01
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.00--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.010.00
    Equity Share Capital123.32123.32123.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Quest Financial #Quest Financial Services #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm