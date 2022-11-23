Quest Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 72.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 72.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 418.75% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quest Financial shares closed at 0.45 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)