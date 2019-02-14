Provogue Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.93 crore, up 141.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.93 crore in December 2018 up 141.64% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2018 up 74.35% from Rs. 57.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2018 up 94.5% from Rs. 37.98 crore in December 2017.

Provogue shares closed at 1.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.33% returns over the last 6 months and -77.78% over the last 12 months.