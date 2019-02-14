Provogue Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.93 crore, up 141.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Provogue (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.93 crore in December 2018 up 141.64% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2018 up 74.35% from Rs. 57.17 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2018 up 94.5% from Rs. 37.98 crore in December 2017.
Provogue shares closed at 1.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.33% returns over the last 6 months and -77.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Provogue (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.93
|10.68
|10.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.93
|10.68
|10.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.70
|2.11
|2.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|3.86
|9.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|-0.09
|24.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.09
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.61
|2.58
|12.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|0.99
|-39.72
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.12
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|1.11
|-38.31
|Interest
|10.10
|8.95
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.33
|-7.84
|-38.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.10
|-17.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.33
|-11.94
|-55.53
|Tax
|2.34
|0.37
|1.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.67
|-12.31
|-57.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.67
|-12.31
|-57.17
|Equity Share Capital
|23.34
|23.34
|23.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-38.55
|-38.55
|79.25
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.53
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.53
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.53
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.53
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited