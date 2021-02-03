Prince Pipes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 549.01 crore, up 38.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.01 crore in December 2020 up 38.67% from Rs. 395.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.79 crore in December 2020 up 175.06% from Rs. 24.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.57 crore in December 2020 up 98.76% from Rs. 54.12 crore in December 2019.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2019.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 324.10 on February 02, 2021 (NSE)