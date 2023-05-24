Prime Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 688.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in March 2023 up 688.3% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 up 5460.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 up 248% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Prime Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 66.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 915.98% returns over the last 6 months and 685.29% over the last 12 months.