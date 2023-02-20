English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prestige Estate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore, up 30.4% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore in December 2022 up 30.4% from Rs. 996.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.80 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.

    Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2021.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 433.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,299.80817.00996.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,299.80817.00996.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.2048.8027.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks313.80-226.90364.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.7061.7049.90
    Depreciation88.7082.1069.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses552.70738.20337.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.70113.10148.00
    Other Income22.4025.9084.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.10139.00232.90
    Interest81.7079.5071.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.4059.50161.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax170.4059.50161.20
    Tax32.2014.2039.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.2045.30121.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.2045.30121.30
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.451.133.03
    Diluted EPS3.451.133.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.451.133.03
    Diluted EPS3.451.133.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am