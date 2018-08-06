Prerna Infra standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs -1.77 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -1.77 0.67 7.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations -1.77 0.67 7.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.45 2.12 5.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.41 -1.70 -1.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.34 0.22 Depreciation -- 0.11 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.12 0.19 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 -0.39 3.22 Other Income 0.03 -1.17 0.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.91 -1.56 3.85 Interest 0.04 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 -1.58 3.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.87 -1.58 3.85 Tax -- 0.50 1.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.87 -2.08 2.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 1.08 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.87 -2.08 3.87 Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 -1.89 3.21 Diluted EPS 0.67 -1.89 3.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 -1.89 3.21 Diluted EPS 0.67 -1.89 3.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited