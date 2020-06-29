Precision Wires Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 376.27 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.27 crore in March 2020 down 15.67% from Rs. 446.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020 down 28.37% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2020 down 21.08% from Rs. 23.10 crore in March 2019.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2019.

Precision Wires shares closed at 105.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.96% returns over the last 6 months and -45.17% over the last 12 months.