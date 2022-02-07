Precision Wires Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 704.83 crore, up 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.83 crore in December 2021 up 35.24% from Rs. 521.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021 up 33.41% from Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.93 crore in December 2021 up 32.31% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2020.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.89 in December 2020.

Precision Wires shares closed at 108.40 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 145.25% returns over the last 6 months and 236.65% over the last 12 months.