Praxis Home Ret standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 158.69 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 158.69 139.81 0.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 158.69 139.81 0.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 124.84 108.81 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.29 -24.26 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.80 15.19 0.08 Depreciation 0.06 0.03 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.08 43.07 0.87 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.79 -3.02 -0.15 Other Income 0.08 2.33 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.71 -0.69 -0.15 Interest 0.76 1.34 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.47 -2.03 -0.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.47 -2.03 -0.15 Tax -0.02 -0.78 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.45 -1.24 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.45 -1.24 -0.15 Equity Share Capital 12.32 12.32 12.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.40 -1.66 -- Diluted EPS -1.40 -1.66 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.40 -1.66 -- Diluted EPS -1.40 -1.66 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited