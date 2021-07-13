Prataap Snacks Q1 PAT may dip 121.2% YoY to Rs. 1 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Prataap Snacks to report net profit at Rs. 1 crore down 121.2% year-on-year (down 82.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 35.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 200 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 46.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More