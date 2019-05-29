App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Grid Corp Q4 net profit up 52% at Rs 3,053.56 crore

The company's standalone net profit was at Rs 2,010.31 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Power Grid Corporation on May 29 reported about 52 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,053.56 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's standalone net profit was at Rs 2,010.31 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total standalone income of the company rose to Rs 9,610.24 crore in March quarter from Rs 8,098.93 crore a year ago.

For financial year 2018-19, the company's standalone net profit jumped to Rs 9,938.55 crore from Rs 8,244.65 crore in previous fiscal. Total standalone income also increased to Rs 35,618.07 crore in the fiscal from Rs 30,766.32 crore in 2017-18.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 10,033.52 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 8,204 crore in previous fiscal. Total consolidated income was also up at Rs 35,661.32 crore in the fiscal from Rs 30,430.54 crore in 2017-18.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (face value Rs 10 each).

The total dividend (including interim dividend) for 2018-19 is Rs 8.33 per share. The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 5.83 per share.
First Published on May 29, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Power Grid Corporation #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.