Poly Medicure Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.51 crore, up 27.22% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.51 crore in March 2021 up 27.22% from Rs. 159.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.14 crore in March 2021 up 80.2% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.34 crore in March 2021 up 39% from Rs. 43.41 crore in March 2020.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2020.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,133.15 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

Poly Medicure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations202.51194.03159.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations202.51194.03159.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.1260.6155.59
Purchase of Traded Goods0.900.460.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.853.22-5.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.8734.3831.64
Depreciation12.2112.259.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses3.773.273.09
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.7935.6736.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7044.1628.90
Other Income7.434.795.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1348.9534.32
Interest-1.974.627.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1044.3326.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.1044.3326.40
Tax12.9610.825.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.1433.5220.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.1433.5220.61
Equity Share Capital47.9444.1244.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.073.802.34
Diluted EPS4.073.792.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.073.802.34
Diluted EPS4.073.792.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Poly Medicure #Results
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

