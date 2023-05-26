Polo Queen Indu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore, up 76.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore in March 2023 up 76.87% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 54.21% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 24.46% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 42.95 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.90% over the last 12 months.