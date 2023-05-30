Poddar Pigments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in March 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2023 up 38.22% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2023 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2022.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 318.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 15.42% over the last 12 months.