    Poddar Pigments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in March 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2023 up 38.22% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2023 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

    Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2022.

    Poddar Pigments shares closed at 318.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 15.42% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.5882.5782.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.5882.5782.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.8059.0059.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-2.431.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.047.747.62
    Depreciation1.571.620.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.578.557.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.498.086.53
    Other Income1.431.791.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.929.877.93
    Interest0.080.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.839.817.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.839.817.83
    Tax2.382.862.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.456.965.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.456.965.39
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.026.565.08
    Diluted EPS7.026.565.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.026.565.08
    Diluted EPS7.026.565.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:00 am