Poddar Pigments Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.90 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.90 crore in June 2019 up 12.44% from Rs. 86.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2019 up 47.14% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019 up 40% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2018.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2018.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 151.80 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -38.33% over the last 12 months.