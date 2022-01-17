Poddar Pigments Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in December 2021 down 7.79% from Rs. 83.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021 down 12.91% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021 down 18.26% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2020.

Poddar Pigments EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2020.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 334.85 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)