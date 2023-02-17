English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 88.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 131.45% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

    Poddar Housing shares closed at 153.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Housing and Development
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.837.8116.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.837.8116.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--29.3626.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.03----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.15-15.83-11.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.341.08
    Depreciation0.180.050.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.751.165.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.52-8.27-5.24
    Other Income4.900.980.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.38-7.30-5.04
    Interest15.178.023.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.79-15.32-9.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.79-15.32-9.00
    Tax-4.39-3.86-2.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.39-11.46-6.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.39-11.46-6.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.39-11.46-6.95
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.62-18.14-11.01
    Diluted EPS-20.62-18.14-11.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.62-18.14-11.01
    Diluted EPS-20.62-18.14-11.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Poddar Housing #Poddar Housing and Development #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am