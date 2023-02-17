Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 88.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 131.45% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 153.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.83
|7.81
|16.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.83
|7.81
|16.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|29.36
|26.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.15
|-15.83
|-11.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.34
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.05
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|1.16
|5.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-8.27
|-5.24
|Other Income
|4.90
|0.98
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|-7.30
|-5.04
|Interest
|15.17
|8.02
|3.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.79
|-15.32
|-9.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.79
|-15.32
|-9.00
|Tax
|-4.39
|-3.86
|-2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.39
|-11.46
|-6.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.39
|-11.46
|-6.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.39
|-11.46
|-6.95
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.62
|-18.14
|-11.01
|Diluted EPS
|-20.62
|-18.14
|-11.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.62
|-18.14
|-11.01
|Diluted EPS
|-20.62
|-18.14
|-11.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited