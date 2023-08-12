English
    POCL Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.52 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POCL Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 217.52 crore in June 2023 up 38.27% from Rs. 157.31 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 29.02% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022.
    POCL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2022.POCL Enterprise shares closed at 210.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 226.16% over the last 12 months.
    POCL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.52242.90157.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.52242.90157.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.23174.97139.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.4831.577.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.2516.03-8.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.323.863.41
    Depreciation0.350.480.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.7010.6310.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.705.354.85
    Other Income0.150.240.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.855.584.88
    Interest2.663.021.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.182.573.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.182.573.06
    Tax1.040.780.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.151.792.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.151.792.44
    Equity Share Capital5.585.585.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.643.214.37
    Diluted EPS5.643.214.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.643.214.37
    Diluted EPS5.643.214.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

