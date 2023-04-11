PNC Infratech Q4 PAT seen up 11.8% YoY to Rs. 154.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

PNC Infratech

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Construction sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs. 154.6 crore up 11.8% year-on-year (up 19.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 31.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,134.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 242 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nirmal Bang_Construction Sector