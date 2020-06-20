PNB reports fall in Q4 net loss at Rs 697 crore; asset quality improves

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported fall in its standalone net loss at Rs 697.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, compared to Rs 4,749.64 crore of loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The asset quality of the company has approved as the Gross Non Performing Assets (NPA) was at 14.21 percent for the quarter ended March’20 versus 15.50%, YoY.

The net NPA also reduced to 5.78 percent as against 7.18 percent as on December’19 and 6.56 percent as on March’19.

Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 77.79 percent from 74.50 percent, YoY.

Domestic deposits of bank increased by 4.9% YoY to Rs 6,86,493 crore and domestic advances increased by 1.1% YoY basis to Rs 4,95,045 crore

On Friday, the share price of Punjab National Bank ended at Rs 34.45, up Rs 0.55, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.