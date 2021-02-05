MARKET NEWS

PNB Gilts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.99 crore, up 49.07% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.99 crore in December 2020 up 49.07% from Rs. 216.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.07 crore in December 2020 up 278.87% from Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.62 crore in December 2020 up 49.71% from Rs. 210.15 crore in December 2019.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2019.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 47.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 70.16% over the last 12 months.

PNB Gilts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations322.99218.48216.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations322.99218.48216.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.313.232.31
Depreciation0.530.450.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.1478.304.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.01136.51209.46
Other Income0.080.060.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.09136.57209.52
Interest90.86114.08139.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.2322.4970.16
Exceptional Items-----13.18
P/L Before Tax223.2322.4956.98
Tax56.175.6912.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.0716.8044.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.0716.8044.10
Equity Share Capital180.01180.01180.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.280.932.45
Diluted EPS9.280.932.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.280.932.45
Diluted EPS9.280.932.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #PNB Gilts #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:22 am

