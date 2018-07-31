Pioneer Distill standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 31.31 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.31 84.29 36.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.31 84.29 36.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.59 31.67 34.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.72 -6.47 -1.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.55 3.02 3.85 Depreciation 12.31 12.41 7.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.69 7.34 6.95 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.11 36.32 -15.32 Other Income 0.76 0.61 103.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.35 36.93 88.35 Interest 6.69 5.96 5.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.04 30.97 82.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -16.04 30.97 82.89 Tax -4.96 10.21 25.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.08 20.76 57.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.08 20.76 57.15 Equity Share Capital 13.39 13.39 13.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.27 15.51 42.69 Diluted EPS -8.27 15.51 42.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.27 15.51 42.69 Diluted EPS -8.27 15.51 42.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited