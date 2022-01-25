Pioneer Distill Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.60 crore, up 70.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.60 crore in December 2021 up 70.2% from Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2021 up 39.18% from Rs. 27.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 98.91% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2020.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 171.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 40.84% over the last 12 months.