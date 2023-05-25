Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.43 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 668.43 692.22 692.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 668.43 692.22 692.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 412.72 387.21 351.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 10.74 26.13 52.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.43 4.39 25.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.84 70.28 59.09 Depreciation 17.26 16.30 15.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.18 146.12 153.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.12 41.79 35.57 Other Income 2.38 7.91 7.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.50 49.70 42.66 Interest 22.87 22.16 20.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.63 27.54 21.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.63 27.54 21.73 Tax 6.78 6.42 5.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.85 21.12 16.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.85 21.12 16.72 Minority Interest -0.51 0.21 -0.18 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.34 21.33 16.54 Equity Share Capital 67.47 67.47 71.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.75 1.56 1.16 Diluted EPS 1.75 1.56 1.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.75 1.56 1.16 Diluted EPS 1.75 1.56 1.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited