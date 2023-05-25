Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.43 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 668.43 crore in March 2023 down 3.51% from Rs. 692.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.34 crore in March 2023 up 41.11% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.76 crore in March 2023 up 22.19% from Rs. 57.91 crore in March 2022.
Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2022.
|Pennar Inds shares closed at 74.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 96.29% over the last 12 months.
|Pennar Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|668.43
|692.22
|692.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|668.43
|692.22
|692.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|412.72
|387.21
|351.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.74
|26.13
|52.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.43
|4.39
|25.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.84
|70.28
|59.09
|Depreciation
|17.26
|16.30
|15.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.18
|146.12
|153.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.12
|41.79
|35.57
|Other Income
|2.38
|7.91
|7.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.50
|49.70
|42.66
|Interest
|22.87
|22.16
|20.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.63
|27.54
|21.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.63
|27.54
|21.73
|Tax
|6.78
|6.42
|5.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.85
|21.12
|16.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.85
|21.12
|16.72
|Minority Interest
|-0.51
|0.21
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|23.34
|21.33
|16.54
|Equity Share Capital
|67.47
|67.47
|71.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.56
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|1.56
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.56
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|1.56
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited