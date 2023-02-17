English
    Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in December 2022 up 46.04% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 47.78% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.Pearl Polymers shares closed at 23.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.583.892.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.583.892.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.000.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.922.592.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.510.05-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.240.69
    Depreciation0.140.140.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.300.522.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.52-0.64-2.23
    Other Income0.720.540.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.11-1.45
    Interest0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-0.12-1.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.82-0.12-1.49
    Tax-----0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.82-0.12-1.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.82-0.12-1.23
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

