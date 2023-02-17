English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore, up 39.83% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore in December 2022 up 39.83% from Rs. 610.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.33% from Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -56.85% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations854.31897.58610.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations854.31897.58610.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials740.42770.51411.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.0281.1172.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.76-135.5159.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0115.3113.81
    Depreciation7.066.876.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2718.7517.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.29140.5429.47
    Other Income28.5260.552.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.81201.0931.67
    Interest125.00121.91122.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.1979.18-90.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-67.1979.18-90.92
    Tax-6.07-6.74-17.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-61.1285.92-73.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-61.1285.92-73.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-61.1285.92-73.57
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.311.85-0.16
    Diluted EPS-1.311.85-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.311.85-0.16
    Diluted EPS-1.311.85-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #PC Jeweller #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am